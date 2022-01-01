Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve cookies

Old Shawnee Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Old Shawnee Pizza

6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee

Avg 4.8 (4349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Keto Cookie Chocolate Chip$5.00
Keto Cookie White Chocolate Pecan$5.00
More about Old Shawnee Pizza
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Ala Mode$5.50
A huge cookie topped with a pile of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Cookies image

CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$2.10
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Limit 12 per order. *contains nuts
Butter Cookies$4.99
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
A dozen of our classic butter cookies.
Mother's Day Cookie Cake$20.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic chocolate chip cookie cake, topped with a white, pink, and yellow buttercream border, sprinkled on with white nonpareil and pearl sprinkles and accented with gold and glitter.
More about McLain's Market

