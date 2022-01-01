Cookies in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve cookies
More about Old Shawnee Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Old Shawnee Pizza
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|Keto Cookie Chocolate Chip
|$5.00
|Keto Cookie White Chocolate Pecan
|$5.00
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Cookie Ala Mode
|$5.50
A huge cookie topped with a pile of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Cookies
|$2.10
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Limit 12 per order. *contains nuts
|Butter Cookies
|$4.99
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
A dozen of our classic butter cookies.
|Mother's Day Cookie Cake
|$20.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic chocolate chip cookie cake, topped with a white, pink, and yellow buttercream border, sprinkled on with white nonpareil and pearl sprinkles and accented with gold and glitter.