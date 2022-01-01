Crispy chicken in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve crispy chicken
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$0.00
Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato,
topped with an Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled or crispy
chicken and your favorite dressing.
Pegah's Family Restaurant
11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Salad mix, hard boiled egg, bacon tomato, cheddar jack
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, garlic crutons, parmesan
Pegah's Family Restaurant
5354 Roberts Street, Shawnee
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Cheddar, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream
|Sante Fe Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Salad mix, tomato, tortrilla strips, cheddar jack, sour cream, mexi ranch
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Salad mix, hard boiled egg, bacon tomato, cheddar jack