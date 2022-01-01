Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Shawnee
/
Shawnee
/
Croissants
Shawnee restaurants that serve croissants
Eggtc. - Shawnee
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
No reviews yet
Croissant
$2.49
More about Eggtc. - Shawnee
CAKES
McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
Avg 4.7
(349 reviews)
Croissants
$2.90
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Limit 6 per order.
More about McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
