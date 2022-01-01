Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Shawnee

Go
Shawnee restaurants
Toast

Shawnee restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Eggtc. - Shawnee

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Primo Egg Sandwich$10.99
Your choice of meat with a scrambled egg and cheddar on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries
Sicilian Egg Sandwich$9.99
Hard salami, prosciutto, fried egg, mozzarella, basil, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread with a side of herb mayonnaise.Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries
More about Eggtc. - Shawnee
Consumer pic

 

Pegah's Family Restaurant

5354 Roberts Street, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Ham & Egg Sandwich$10.99
Eggs and ham on sourdough bread, hash browns
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Shawnee

Waffles

Nachos

Street Tacos

Patty Melts

Chicken Tenders

Corn Dogs

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Shawnee to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston