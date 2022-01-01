Fish and chips in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Johnny's Tavern - Shawnee
Johnny's Tavern - Shawnee
13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee
|Fish 'N Chips
|$13.99
Pub battered fish fillets with “chips” from across the pond, hush puppies, slaw & Johnny’s tartar sauce.
More about Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee
Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee
16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.
|Fish and Chips Family
|$36.00
Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.