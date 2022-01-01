Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve fish and chips

Johnny's Tavern - Shawnee

13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish 'N Chips$13.99
Pub battered fish fillets with “chips” from across the pond, hush puppies, slaw & Johnny’s tartar sauce.
Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish and Chips$17.00
Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.
Fish and Chips Family$36.00
Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.
