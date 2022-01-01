Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Shawnee

Go
Shawnee restaurants
Toast

Shawnee restaurants that serve green beans

Consumer pic

 

Pegah's Family Restaurant

11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Beans$2.99
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Pegah's Family Restaurant

5354 Roberts Street, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$2.99
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Shawnee

Chef Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Blt Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Shawnee to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston