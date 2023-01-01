Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jerk chicken in
Shawnee
/
Shawnee
/
Jerk Chicken
Shawnee restaurants that serve jerk chicken
Sanchos - 6505 Nieman Rd
6505 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
No reviews yet
Single- Jerk Chicken Taco
$4.50
More about Sanchos - 6505 Nieman Rd
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Box BBQ
13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee
Avg 4.4
(1270 reviews)
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
$16.00
Bone-in 1/2 chicken, coconut confetti rice, pineapple salsa
More about Blind Box BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Shawnee
Chicken Wraps
Croissants
Egg Sandwiches
Turkey Clubs
Grilled Chicken Salad
Pies
Chai Lattes
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Shawnee to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Lees Summit
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(616 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(137 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(450 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston