Jerk chicken in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Sanchos - 6505 Nieman Rd

6505 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single- Jerk Chicken Taco$4.50
More about Sanchos - 6505 Nieman Rd
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ

13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$16.00
Bone-in 1/2 chicken, coconut confetti rice, pineapple salsa
More about Blind Box BBQ

