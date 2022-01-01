Mac and cheese in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Old Shawnee Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Old Shawnee Pizza
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|CRAFT YOUR OWN MAC & CHEESE
|$14.99
Start with a base of our aged white cheddar macaroni
and cheese, and add one of your favorite toppings
from our list of herbs, veggies, meats and cheeses
above.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt
|$11.50
|BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese
|$11.50
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
|Bacon Mac & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Blind Box BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Box BBQ
13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Side Of Mac + Cheese
|$5.00
|Kid's Mac + Cheese
|$6.00
All kids meals are served with fries + applesauce.
|Mac + Cheese Bowl
|$9.50
Penne noodles smothered in a cheddar cheese cream sauce + topped with bread crumbs.
"The Works" includes: pesto, veggies, ghost pepper cheese, chicken, ham, & bacon.