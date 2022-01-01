Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Old Shawnee Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Old Shawnee Pizza

6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee

Avg 4.8 (4349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
CRAFT YOUR OWN MAC & CHEESE$14.99
Start with a base of our aged white cheddar macaroni
and cheese, and add one of your favorite toppings
from our list of herbs, veggies, meats and cheeses
above.
More about Old Shawnee Pizza
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt$11.50
BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese$11.50
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
Bacon Mac & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ

13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Blind Box BBQ
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Mac + Cheese$5.00
Kid's Mac + Cheese$6.00
All kids meals are served with fries + applesauce.
Mac + Cheese Bowl$9.50
Penne noodles smothered in a cheddar cheese cream sauce + topped with bread crumbs.
"The Works" includes: pesto, veggies, ghost pepper cheese, chicken, ham, & bacon.
More about McLain's Market

