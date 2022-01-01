Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Shawnee

Go
Shawnee restaurants
Toast

Shawnee restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Eggtc. - Shawnee

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$1.99
Freshly Baked Muffin, Served Warm.
More about Eggtc. - Shawnee
McLain's Market image

CAKES

McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Muffins$2.50
More about McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS

Browse other tasty dishes in Shawnee

Taco Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Hummus

Pork Chops

Map

More near Shawnee to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston