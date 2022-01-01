Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork chops in
Shawnee
/
Shawnee
/
Pork Chops
Shawnee restaurants that serve pork chops
Eggtc.
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
No reviews yet
Classic Breakfast with a Pork Chop
$10.99
Includes two eggs, bread, and a side. Extra Pork Chop Additional Charge.
More about Eggtc.
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee
No reviews yet
10oz BONE-IN PORK CHOP
$24.00
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
