Pork chops in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve pork chops

Eggtc. image

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Breakfast with a Pork Chop$10.99
Includes two eggs, bread, and a side. Extra Pork Chop Additional Charge.
More about Eggtc.
Consumer pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10oz BONE-IN PORK CHOP$24.00
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

