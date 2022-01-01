Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$10.50
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Juan Jose's Taqueria image

 

Juan Jose's Taqueria

13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor / Marinated Pork Quesadillas$9.00
Carne Asada / Steak Quesadillas$9.00
Ground Beef / Quesadilla$9.00
More about Juan Jose's Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla (Half)$6.50
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
California Quesadilla$9.50
Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.
Quesadilla$10.00
Seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, mild red & green chiles and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about The Other Place
Consumer pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KID QUESADILLA$5.95
CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA$10.00
Chipotle tortilla with our cheese blend, pico de gallo and a choice of beef tenderloin, chicken braised pork. Served with chipotle ranch and homemade salsa.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

