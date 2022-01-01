Quesadillas in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve quesadillas
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Quesadillas
|$10.50
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
Juan Jose's Taqueria
13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee
|Al Pastor / Marinated Pork Quesadillas
|$9.00
|Carne Asada / Steak Quesadillas
|$9.00
|Ground Beef / Quesadilla
|$9.00
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla (Half)
|$6.50
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|California Quesadilla
|$9.50
Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, mild red & green chiles and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.