Salmon salad in Shawnee

District Pour House + Kitchen
11101 Johnson Drive, Shawnee Mission
|Hazelnut Salmon Salad
|$19.00
oranges, pickled red onion, tomato, roasted red pepper, sherry vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Asian Seared Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens topped with Grilled Salmon brushed with Gochujang Sauce, green onion, Green Chickpeas, spiced peanuts. Sesame Ginger Dressing.