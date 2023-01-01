Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve salmon salad

District Pour House + Kitchen

11101 Johnson Drive, Shawnee Mission

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hazelnut Salmon Salad$19.00
oranges, pickled red onion, tomato, roasted red pepper, sherry vinaigrette
More about District Pour House + Kitchen
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Seared Salmon Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens topped with Grilled Salmon brushed with Gochujang Sauce, green onion, Green Chickpeas, spiced peanuts. Sesame Ginger Dressing.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.

