Tacos in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Toast

Shawnee restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Street Tacos$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken and tahini sauce on three flour tortillas topped with feta, lettuce, onions, tomatoes served tzatziki sauce. Served with grilled bread
Breakfast Tacos$9.99
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack and cheddar, black beans, jalapenos onions, tomatoes and avocados on three corn tortillas, with a side of sour cream, mango salsa and lettuce. Served with a side
More about Eggtc.
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill image

 

Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill

19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Tacos$4.00
3 beef or 3 chicken tacos (no mix) with lettuce, pico and cheese in soft shell served with salsa
More about Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Juan Jose's Taqueria image

 

Juan Jose's Taqueria

13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Tacos$9.00
Ground Beef / Taco$9.00
Kids Taco (1)$2.25
More about Juan Jose's Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Taco Salad$12.50
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
Taco (14")$22.50
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
Taco (12")$18.50
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
More about The Other Place
Consumer pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BIRRIA TACOS$12.00
Guajillo braised short rib with signature cheese blend, crispy fried in beef fat, and served with a side of Birria sauce.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

