Tacos in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve tacos
Eggtc.
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
|Mediterranean Street Tacos
|$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken and tahini sauce on three flour tortillas topped with feta, lettuce, onions, tomatoes served tzatziki sauce. Served with grilled bread
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.99
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack and cheddar, black beans, jalapenos onions, tomatoes and avocados on three corn tortillas, with a side of sour cream, mango salsa and lettuce. Served with a side
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
|Tuesday Tacos
|$4.00
3 beef or 3 chicken tacos (no mix) with lettuce, pico and cheese in soft shell served with salsa
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
Juan Jose's Taqueria
13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$9.00
|Ground Beef / Taco
|$9.00
|Kids Taco (1)
|$2.25
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Gluten Free Taco Salad
|$12.50
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
|Taco (14")
|$22.50
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
|Taco (12")
|$18.50
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips