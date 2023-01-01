Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve tuna salad

Pegah's Family Restaurant

11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.99
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, sourdough bread
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant
McLain's Market image

CAKES

McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad$12.00
More about McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS

