Tuna salad in
Shawnee
/
Shawnee
/
Tuna Salad
Shawnee restaurants that serve tuna salad
Pegah's Family Restaurant
11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$11.99
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, sourdough bread
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant
CAKES
McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
Avg 4.7
(349 reviews)
Tuna Salad
$12.00
More about McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
