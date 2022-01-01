Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Florentine Sandwich$9.99
Sliced turkey, scrambled eggs, swiss, spinach, avocado and tomatoes on wheat with a side of hollandaise. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries
More about Eggtc.
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$11.50
Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$12.00
Sliced turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese baked till golden brown then topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about The Other Place
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Turkey, lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and red pepper spread, on sourdough bread. Served with a side of chips.
More about McLain's Market

