Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Shawnee

Go
Shawnee restaurants
Toast

Shawnee restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Consumer pic

 

Pegah's Family Restaurant

11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Monday Soup - Vegetable Beef$3.99
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Pegah's Family Restaurant

5354 Roberts Street, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Monday Soup - Vegetable Beef$3.99
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Shawnee

Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Fruit Salad

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Quiche

Country Fried Steaks

Map

More near Shawnee to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston