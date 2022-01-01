Go
  • Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill

Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill

Take out available 4 to 8 pm Sunday through Friday. Food and Beer TOGO.

19800 Johnson Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$9.00
Four plump and juicy tenders served w/fries or tots. Choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Buffalo Wrap$7.00
Chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce w/lettuce, tomato, bacon & cheese in a Chipotle tortilla
Chicken Bacon Wrap$7.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheese mix, lettuce, tomato & ranch in a Chipotle tortilla
Hot Wings$9.50
Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki or Jerked. Served w/celery sticks, ranch & bleu cheese
Tuesday Tacos$4.00
3 beef or 3 chicken tacos (no mix) with lettuce, pico and cheese in soft shell served with salsa
The Beach$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion; pickle on a Brioche bun.
Add cheddar, swiss or pepperjack cheese for $0.50
Loaded Tots$6.50
Fried golden brown, smothered in our queso topped w/bacon, green onions, sour cream
Margarita$6.00
MYSTERY CAN$2.00
MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE TO ORDER BEER. WE WILL ID.
Dressings$0.25
See full menu

Location

Shawnee KS

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
