Tacos in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve tacos

Van's Pig Stand - Shawnee (Harrison St) - 3815 North Harrison Street

3815 North Harrison Street, Shawnee

3 BBQ Tacos$9.00
Van's take on classic street tacos. Shredded smoked brisket (or pulled pork) on corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and cojita cheese.
More about Van's Pig Stand - Shawnee (Harrison St) - 3815 North Harrison Street
Van's Pig Stands - Highland St, Shawnee, OK

717 East Highland Street, Shawnee

Single Taco$4.00
3 BBQ Tacos$9.00
Van's take on classic street tacos. Shredded smoked brisket (or pulled pork) on corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and cojita cheese.
More about Van's Pig Stands - Highland St, Shawnee, OK

