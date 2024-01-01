Tacos in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve tacos
More about Van's Pig Stand - Shawnee (Harrison St) - 3815 North Harrison Street
Van's Pig Stand - Shawnee (Harrison St) - 3815 North Harrison Street
3815 North Harrison Street, Shawnee
|3 BBQ Tacos
|$9.00
Van's take on classic street tacos. Shredded smoked brisket (or pulled pork) on corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and cojita cheese.
More about Van's Pig Stands - Highland St, Shawnee, OK
Van's Pig Stands - Highland St, Shawnee, OK
717 East Highland Street, Shawnee
|Single Taco
|$4.00
|3 BBQ Tacos
|$9.00
