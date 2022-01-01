Shawn's Crazy Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
350 Belleville turnpike
Location
350 Belleville turnpike
North Arlington NJ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sweets & Cortaditos - Belleville
Come in and enjoy!
Sparo's Deli - CloudKitchen
ORDER ONLINE and enjoy!
500 Cortlandt Street
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Urban Bricks
Come in and enjoy!