Go
Toast

Shays Grill Pub

Good Food . Good People . Good Times

18 Monument Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cowboy$15.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, Captain Mowatt’s Bar Harbor-Que sauce (spicy), topped with crispy onion rings
Good Ol'$14.00
Classic burger with American w/ lettuce, tomato and onion
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Deep fried sweet & spicy chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, LTO,
side of ranch
Full Cranberry Walnut$11.00
Side Honey Mustard$0.50
Chicken Tenders Meal$15.50
Buffalo Chx Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing
Philly$15.00
Caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar
Pub Fries$5.00
Snack Attack Burger$7.50
Deep fried 4oz burger, american & cheddar, shredded lettuce, pickles, & burger sauce
See full menu

Location

18 Monument Square

ME ME

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro

No reviews yet

The Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro was opened in 2007 and has since been Portland’s premier haven for mindful dining. Established by chef and owner Dan Sriprasert, the Green Elephant offers Pan-Asian vegetarian and vegan meals (with a decidedly Thai focus), Portland beers, hand-mixed home-grown teas, locally roasted coffee, sweet sodas from Maine, and a superb wine list that includes both vegan and organic options.

Highroller Lobster Co.

No reviews yet

Local People,
Fresh Lobster,
Local Bread,
Fresh Flavors.

Broken Arrow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slab Sicilian Street Food

No reviews yet

Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston