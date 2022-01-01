Go
Shearwater Coffee Bar

Locally roasted certified organic coffee prepared by expert baristas

833 Post Road East

Drip Coffee - 16oz$4.00
Freshly brewed coffee on tap
Latte - 12oz$4.00
12 oz - Double shot of espresso with steamed milk
Cappuccino$3.75
6 oz - Double shot of espresso with textured steamed milk
Chai Tea Latte - 12oz$4.00
Latte - 16oz$5.00
Drip Coffee - 12oz$3.00
Freshly brewed coffee on tap
Cold Brew - 12oz$4.00
Cold Brew - 16oz$5.00
Cortado$3.50
4 oz - Double shot of espresso with equal part steam milk
Drip Coffee - 20oz$5.00
Freshly brewed coffee on tap
833 Post Road East

Westport CT

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
