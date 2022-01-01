Go
CK Columbus

Indulge yourself in Chicago's new delivery kitchen

964 West Belmont Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Deep Fried PB&J Uncrustable$3.99
Served with Chocolate Sauce.
Tenderizer Slice$6.00
House cheese blend with cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, chicken tenders, and ranch served on our famous tendy sauce.
Cheese Slice$4.00
House Cheese Blend on top of our Homemade Pizza Sauce
Original Grilled Cheese$6.99
American and Merkts cheddar cheese on Texas toast with a tomato soup dip
5 Wings$8.99
Oven Baked and Deep Fried. Tossed in your choice of Sauce
Sausage Slice$5.00
House Cheese Blend with Fresh Sausage Bites on top of our Homemade Pizza Sauce
Mac and Cheese$3.99
Popper Slice$6.00
Cheddar cheese topped with jalapeños and bacon served on a chipotle cream cheese sauce.
Pepperoni Slice$5.00
House Cheese Blend and Perfectly Sliced Pepperoni on top of our Homemade Pizza Sauce
Seasoned Fries$3.39
Location

964 West Belmont Ave

chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
