Shelburne Falls restaurants you'll love

The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar
1 Ashfield St, Shelburne Falls
|The Blue Rock Cheddar Burger
|$16.00
GRASS FED BOYDEN FARM BEEF & VERMONT CHEDDAR WITH AIOLI RED ONION & CHOPPED LETTUCE ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH FRIES & PICKLE
|Truffle Fries
|$8.50
PARMESAN - HERBS & BLACK TRUFFLE ZEST - KETCHUP & AIOLI
|Java Rubbed Ribs
|$12.00
HALF RACK OF COFFEE RUBBED PORK RIBS WITH A BERKSHIRE PORTER BBQ SAUCE &
CHOICE OF MASHED POTATO OR COLE SLAW
Posada Grill
1105 Mohawk Trail, Shelburne
|Guacamole
|$3.99
Homemade Guacamole Dip
|Empanadas
|$2.99
Hand-Made Pastries
|ENCHILADAS VERDES
|$14.99
Topped with Green Tomatillo Sauce
Hearty Eats
24 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls
|Falafel Ball
|$1.20
Ingredients: sprouted chick pea, red onion, parsley, garlic, cumin, coriander, sea salt
|Fries
|$6.90
Mix of potato & sweet potato fries, lightly salted, served with garlic-herb aioli
*INGREDIENTS*
GARLIC-HERB AIOLI: olive oil, brown rice vinegar, umeboshi vinegar, garlic, oregano
|The (413)
|$13.30
Brown rice, black beans, greens (choice of salad or steamed kale), fried seasonal vegetables, fresh cabbage, carrot & scallions, horseradish-maple-miso dressing (HRM).
*INGREDIENTS*
HRM DRESSING: olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, horseradish, miso, maple syrup
Salsa Caribbean Cuisine
10 Bridge St, Shelburne Falls
|Empanada Platter
|$11.00
3 Assorted empanada served with house tropical salsa and house sauce
|Maduros
|$3.00
Deliciously sweet ripened fried plantain.
|Potato Relleno
|$11.00
3 Deep fried potato balls filled with beef served with our house tropical salsa and house sauce