Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shelburne Falls restaurants you'll love

Go
Shelburne Falls restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Shelburne Falls

Must-try Shelburne Falls restaurants

The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar

1 Ashfield St, Shelburne Falls

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Blue Rock Cheddar Burger$16.00
GRASS FED BOYDEN FARM BEEF & VERMONT CHEDDAR WITH AIOLI RED ONION & CHOPPED LETTUCE ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH FRIES & PICKLE
Truffle Fries$8.50
PARMESAN - HERBS & BLACK TRUFFLE ZEST - KETCHUP & AIOLI
Java Rubbed Ribs$12.00
HALF RACK OF COFFEE RUBBED PORK RIBS WITH A BERKSHIRE PORTER BBQ SAUCE &
CHOICE OF MASHED POTATO OR COLE SLAW
More about The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar
Posada Grill image

 

Posada Grill

1105 Mohawk Trail, Shelburne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$3.99
Homemade Guacamole Dip
Empanadas$2.99
Hand-Made Pastries
ENCHILADAS VERDES$14.99
Topped with Green Tomatillo Sauce
More about Posada Grill
Consumer pic

 

Hearty Eats

24 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Falafel Ball$1.20
Ingredients: sprouted chick pea, red onion, parsley, garlic, cumin, coriander, sea salt
Fries$6.90
Mix of potato & sweet potato fries, lightly salted, served with garlic-herb aioli
*INGREDIENTS*
GARLIC-HERB AIOLI: olive oil, brown rice vinegar, umeboshi vinegar, garlic, oregano
The (413)$13.30
Brown rice, black beans, greens (choice of salad or steamed kale), fried seasonal vegetables, fresh cabbage, carrot & scallions, horseradish-maple-miso dressing (HRM).

*INGREDIENTS*
HRM DRESSING: olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, horseradish, miso, maple syrup
More about Hearty Eats
Consumer pic

 

Salsa Caribbean Cuisine

10 Bridge St, Shelburne Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Empanada Platter$11.00
3 Assorted empanada served with house tropical salsa and house sauce
Maduros$3.00
Deliciously sweet ripened fried plantain.
Potato Relleno$11.00
3 Deep fried potato balls filled with beef served with our house tropical salsa and house sauce
More about Salsa Caribbean Cuisine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Shelburne Falls

Cake

Salmon

Enchiladas

Tacos

Map

More near Shelburne Falls to explore

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hadley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston