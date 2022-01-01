Cake in Shelburne Falls

Two fish cakes made with pollock, served with coleslaw, fresh greens & garlic herb aioli



*INGREDIENTS*

FISH CAKES: wild Atlantic pollock, brown rice, sweet potato/carrot, onion, brown rice flour, garbanzo bean flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, whole grain sorghum flour, fava bean flour, sea salt, thyme, toasted sesame oil, tamari, brown rice vinegar, thyme, sea salt.



COLESLAW: cabbage, carrot, olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, oregano



AIOLI: olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, oregano

