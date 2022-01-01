Cake in Shelburne Falls

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar

1 Ashfield St, Shelburne Falls

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Layer Cake$9.00
More about The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar
Hearty Eats

24 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Cakes Meal$14.40
Two fish cakes made with pollock, served with coleslaw, fresh greens & garlic herb aioli

*INGREDIENTS*
FISH CAKES: wild Atlantic pollock, brown rice, sweet potato/carrot, onion, brown rice flour, garbanzo bean flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, whole grain sorghum flour, fava bean flour, sea salt, thyme, toasted sesame oil, tamari, brown rice vinegar, thyme, sea salt.

COLESLAW: cabbage, carrot, olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, oregano

AIOLI: olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, oregano
Single Fish Cake$4.60
Ingredients: brown rice, wild Atlantic pollock, sweet potato/carrot, onion, brown rice flour, garbanzo bean flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, whole grain sorghum flour, fava bean flour, sea salt, thyme, toasted sesame oil, tamari, brown rice vinegar.
More about Hearty Eats

