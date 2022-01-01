Cookies in Shelburne Falls
Shelburne Falls restaurants that serve cookies
More about The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar
1 Ashfield St, Shelburne Falls
|Cast Iron Cookie Sundae
|$8.00
More about Hearty Eats
Hearty Eats
24 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.00
INGREDIENTS: pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sea salt, gluten-free rolled oats, chocolate chips (cocoa liquor, cane sugar, cocoa butter, cocoa powder) sunflower butter, tahini, maple syrup, applesauce
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
INGREDIENTS: cocoa powder, gluten-free rolled oats, sea salt, chocolate chips (cocoa liquor, cane sugar, cocoa butter, cocoa powder) maple syrup, sunflower butter, rice bran oil, vanilla, aquafaba (cooked chickpea water)
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.25
INGREDIENTS: gluten-free rolled oats, sea salt, cinnamon, raisins, maple syrup, sunflower butter, rice bran oil