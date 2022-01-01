Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Shelburne Falls

Shelburne Falls restaurants
Shelburne Falls restaurants that serve cookies

The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar image

The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar

1 Ashfield St, Shelburne Falls

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cast Iron Cookie Sundae$8.00
More about The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar
Hearty Eats

24 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
INGREDIENTS: pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sea salt, gluten-free rolled oats, chocolate chips (cocoa liquor, cane sugar, cocoa butter, cocoa powder) sunflower butter, tahini, maple syrup, applesauce
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
INGREDIENTS: cocoa powder, gluten-free rolled oats, sea salt, chocolate chips (cocoa liquor, cane sugar, cocoa butter, cocoa powder) maple syrup, sunflower butter, rice bran oil, vanilla, aquafaba (cooked chickpea water)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.25
INGREDIENTS: gluten-free rolled oats, sea salt, cinnamon, raisins, maple syrup, sunflower butter, rice bran oil
More about Hearty Eats

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

