Shelby restaurants you'll love

Go
Shelby restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Shelby

Shelby's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Scroll right

Must-try Shelby restaurants

Sushi Dojo image

SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sushi Dojo

302 E Dixon Blvd Ste 7, Shelby

Avg 4.4 (1996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Wontons$4.95
Spicy Tuna Roll *$7.95
Chicken Hibachi$9.95
More about Sushi Dojo
Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse image

 

Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse

1025 Kiser St, SHELBY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Platter$18.00
perch Shrimp Oyster Devil Crab White Fish
Pork Chops$10.00
2 5oz. center cut Pork Chops
Texas Grinder$6.99
1/2 lb burger bacon let.tom.mayo cheese must
More about Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse
Toscanos Bistro image

 

Toscanos Bistro

5 E Marion St Suite 5, Shelby

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Toscanos Bistro
Map

More near Shelby to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston