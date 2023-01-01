Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Shelby
/
Shelby
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Shelby restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
CREEKSIDE SEAFOOD AND STEAKHOUSE
1025 Kiser St, SHELBY
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
More about CREEKSIDE SEAFOOD AND STEAKHOUSE
Coach's - Shelby -
1237 E Dixon Blvd, Shelby
No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich
$5.00
More about Coach's - Shelby -
Browse other tasty dishes in Shelby
Hibachi Steaks
Scallops
Shrimp Tacos
Tacos
Salmon
Egg Rolls
Wontons
Fried Rice
More near Shelby to explore
Rock Hill
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(9 restaurants)
Clover
No reviews yet
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(356 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(245 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston