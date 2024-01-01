Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Shelby

Go
Shelby restaurants
Toast

Shelby restaurants that serve gyoza

Consumer pic

SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sushi Dojo

302 E Dixon Blvd Ste 7, Shelby

Avg 4.4 (1996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Gyoza$4.95
Fried Gyoza$6.95
More about Sushi Dojo
Consumer pic

 

Red Wok Express - 610 E Grover St

610 E Grover St, Shelby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyozas (Potstickers)$7.99
More about Red Wok Express - 610 E Grover St

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelby

Egg Rolls

Fried Rice

Tacos

Salmon

Hibachi Steaks

Shrimp Tacos

Cake

Map

More near Shelby to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clover

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (591 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston