Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gyoza in
Shelby
/
Shelby
/
Gyoza
Shelby restaurants that serve gyoza
SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sushi Dojo
302 E Dixon Blvd Ste 7, Shelby
Avg 4.4
(1996 reviews)
Vegetable Gyoza
$4.95
Fried Gyoza
$6.95
More about Sushi Dojo
Red Wok Express - 610 E Grover St
610 E Grover St, Shelby
No reviews yet
Gyozas (Potstickers)
$7.99
More about Red Wok Express - 610 E Grover St
Browse other tasty dishes in Shelby
Egg Rolls
Fried Rice
Tacos
Salmon
Hibachi Steaks
Shrimp Tacos
Cake
More near Shelby to explore
Rock Hill
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(14 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Clover
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(591 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(415 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston