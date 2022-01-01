Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Shelby
/
Shelby
/
Shrimp Tacos
Shelby restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sushi Dojo
302 E Dixon Blvd Ste 7, Shelby
Avg 4.4
(1996 reviews)
Shrimp Tacos
$11.95
More about Sushi Dojo
Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse
1025 Kiser St, SHELBY
No reviews yet
3 shrimp tacos
$11.00
Shrimp in a spicy sweet chili sauce let tom onion
More about Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Shelby
Tacos
Salmon
More near Shelby to explore
Rock Hill
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Clover
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston