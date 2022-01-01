Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Shelby

Go
Shelby restaurants
Toast

Shelby restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Sushi Dojo image

SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sushi Dojo

302 E Dixon Blvd Ste 7, Shelby

Avg 4.4 (1996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$11.95
More about Sushi Dojo
Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse image

 

Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse

1025 Kiser St, SHELBY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 shrimp tacos$11.00
Shrimp in a spicy sweet chili sauce let tom onion
More about Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse

Spartanburg

