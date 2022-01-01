Go
Shelby's Rollin' Diner image
Burgers
American

Shelby's Rollin' Diner

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3300 Palm Valley Boulevard

Round Rock, TX 78665

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tots$3.00
LRG FRIES$4.50
Kraut Dog$5.00
Quarter pound all beef hot dog topped with brown mustard and real sauerkraut.
Can be made Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free
Brisket$8.00
Choose fries, tots, or fritos and top it with a quarter pound of slow cooked chopped brisket and your choice of condiments and 2 toppings. Additional toppings extra.
Gluten Free
Chili Cheese Dog$7.50
Quarter pound all beef hot dog topped w/ homemade chili and shredded cheddar cheese.
Can be made Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free
BBQ Bacon Dog$7.50
Hot dog topped with bacon crumbles, BBQ sauce, pickles, cheddar cheese, and onions.
Can be made Gluten Free
Plain Dog$5.00
Quarter pound all beef hot dog. Add Ketchup, Mustard, or Relish for free.
Can be made Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free
Puppy Chow$7.00
Tater tots, French Fries, or Fritos topped with homemade chili and shredded cheddar cheese.
GF; can be made vegan
Cinnamon Roll$2.00
It's where our buns go to die. Today's flavor is Salted Caramel.
Corn Dog$3.00
Honey dipped corn dog
GF

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

3300 Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock TX 78665

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CORK & BARREL

No reviews yet

WHERE IRISH FLAIR MEETS TEXAS FARE

The Kenney Fort

No reviews yet

Traditional British Pub Grub!

MasFajitas

No reviews yet

At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Soup and much more. We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). The history of MasFajitas started over 20 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "Learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.

Shelby's Rollin' Diner

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston