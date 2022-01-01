Burgers
American
Shelby's Rollin' Diner
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
3300 Palm Valley Boulevard
Round Rock, TX 78665
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
3300 Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock TX 78665
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
CORK & BARREL
WHERE IRISH FLAIR MEETS TEXAS FARE
The Kenney Fort
Traditional British Pub Grub!
MasFajitas
At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Soup and much more. We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). The history of MasFajitas started over 20 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "Learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.