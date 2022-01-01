Go
Shelbys

Shelby Burger$14.50
Grilled quarter pounder Niman Ranch Beef Patty | caramelized Onions | Bacon | Tomato | Mixed Greens | Mayonnaise | Ketchup | Mustard | Brioche Bun | side Mixed Greens
Penne Arrabiata$26.50
Spicy blended Tomato sauce with Cream | Onions | Jalapeño Peppers | Bacon sautéed with Chicken Breast | fresh Basil | Parsley | fresh Parmesan Cheese
Chicken And Mango Salad$16.50
Organic Mixed Greens| fresh Mango | Tomatoes | red Onions | Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette | grilled Chicken Breast
SUSTAINABLE SALMON$28.50
Grilled sustainable Salmon Fillet | seasonal Vegetables | Fingerling Potatoes | Olives | Cherry Tomatoes | Caper Aioli
Sustainable farmed Salmon$28.50
Grilled sustainable farmed Salmon Fillet | sautéed seasonal Vegetables | Fingerling Potatoes | Kalamata Olives | Cherry Tomatoes | Caper Aioli
ShoeString Potatoes$6.50
Regular with Himalayan Pink Salt
Chinese Chicken Salad$16.00
Organic Mixed Greens | house made Sesame Vinaigrette | fried Wonton Wrapper | green onions | toasted Sesame Seeds | hand shredded Teriyaki Chicken
CHICKEN & MANGO SALAD$16.50
Organic Mixed Greens| fresh Mango | Tomatoes | red Onions | Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette | grilled Chicken Breast
BLTA Salad$15.00
Organic Arugula | organic Butter Lettuce | Avocado | Heirloom Tomatoes | crispy Bacon | house made Organic Yoghurt Dressing, dried Currants, mixed Nuts
Salmon Burger$16.50
Grilled Salmon Fillet | Lettuce Chiffonade |red Onions | house made Tartar Sauce | Cucumber | Brioche Bun | side of Mixed Greens
2 Theatre Sq

Orinda CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
