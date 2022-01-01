Shelbyville restaurants you'll love

Shelbyville restaurants
Shelbyville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Shelbyville restaurants

Cagney’s Pizza King image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cagney’s Pizza King

33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville

Avg 3.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$11.75
Nachos$5.15
French Fries$3.25
More about Cagney’s Pizza King
Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BYO Burger$12.00
you pick the toppings
Chicken Tenders$10.00
4 tenders served with French Fries
pulled pork nachos$10.00
fresh chips covered in smoked pulled pork, queso, tomatoes, and jalapenos topped with our house slaw
More about Pudder's
Grandma's Cow Palace image

 

Grandma's Cow Palace

318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brown Swiss Burger$7.99
Grilled American Cheese$5.99
Chicken Strips Platter$9.99
More about Grandma's Cow Palace
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.1 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits and Gravy
Hot buttermilk biscuits freshly baked and smothered with rich creamy peppered sausage gravy
Grandma's Omelette$8.59
We stuff our light and fluffy three-egg omelette with a generous blend of ham, green peppers, mushrooms and american cheese
Spicy Flamenco Skillet$8.99
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

