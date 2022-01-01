Shelbyville restaurants you'll love
More about Cagney’s Pizza King
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cagney’s Pizza King
33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.75
|Nachos
|$5.15
|French Fries
|$3.25
More about Pudder's
Pudder's
18 Public Square, Shelbyville
|Popular items
|BYO Burger
|$12.00
you pick the toppings
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
4 tenders served with French Fries
|pulled pork nachos
|$10.00
fresh chips covered in smoked pulled pork, queso, tomatoes, and jalapenos topped with our house slaw
More about Grandma's Cow Palace
Grandma's Cow Palace
318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville
|Popular items
|Brown Swiss Burger
|$7.99
|Grilled American Cheese
|$5.99
|Chicken Strips Platter
|$9.99
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville
|Popular items
|Biscuits and Gravy
Hot buttermilk biscuits freshly baked and smothered with rich creamy peppered sausage gravy
|Grandma's Omelette
|$8.59
We stuff our light and fluffy three-egg omelette with a generous blend of ham, green peppers, mushrooms and american cheese
|Spicy Flamenco Skillet
|$8.99