Blt salad in Shelbyville

Shelbyville restaurants
Shelbyville restaurants that serve blt salad

Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Salad$10.00
fresh mix of field greens, tomatoes, smoked bacon, croutons mild yellow bananna peppers and your choice of dressing
More about Pudder's
Grandma's Cow Palace image

 

Grandma's Cow Palace

318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blt Salad$8.99
More about Grandma's Cow Palace

