Cake in
Shelbyville
/
Shelbyville
/
Cake
Shelbyville restaurants that serve cake
Grandma's Cow Palace
318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville
No reviews yet
Scratch Cake and Eggs
$6.59
More about Grandma's Cow Palace
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.1
(1133 reviews)
Coconut Cake
$4.79
Carrot Cake Slice
$5.29
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
