Country fried steaks in
Shelbyville
/
Shelbyville
/
Country Fried Steaks
Shelbyville restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Grandma's Cow Palace
318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville
No reviews yet
Country Fried Steak
$5.99
More about Grandma's Cow Palace
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.1
(1133 reviews)
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
$9.99
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
