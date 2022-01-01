Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Shelbyville

Go
Shelbyville restaurants
Toast

Shelbyville restaurants that serve croissants

Cagney’s Pizza King image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cagney’s Pizza King

33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville

Avg 3.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$7.25
More about Cagney’s Pizza King
Grandma's Cow Palace image

 

Grandma's Cow Palace

318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$7.99
More about Grandma's Cow Palace

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelbyville

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Hash Browns

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Shelbyville to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston