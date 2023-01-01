Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Shelbyville
/
Shelbyville
/
Fish Sandwiches
Shelbyville restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cagney's Pizza King
33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville
Avg 3.5
(43 reviews)
Fish Sandwich
$9.95
More about Cagney's Pizza King
Grandma's Cow Palace
318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich Platter
$9.49
More about Grandma's Cow Palace
