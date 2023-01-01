Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Shelbyville

Shelbyville restaurants
Shelbyville restaurants that serve french fries

Cagney’s Pizza King image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cagney's Pizza King

33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville

Avg 3.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded French Fries$7.95
French Fries$4.25
More about Cagney's Pizza King
Grandma's Cow Palace image

 

Grandma's Cow Palace

318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.29
More about Grandma's Cow Palace

