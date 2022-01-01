Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Shelbyville
/
Shelbyville
/
Garlic Bread
Shelbyville restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cagney's Pizza King
33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville
Avg 3.5
(43 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$1.55
More about Cagney's Pizza King
Pudder's
18 Public Square, Shelbyville
No reviews yet
Garlic cheese bread
$6.00
Garlic Sauce sauce covered with fresh mozarella cheese
More about Pudder's
