Garlic bread in Shelbyville

Shelbyville restaurants
Shelbyville restaurants that serve garlic bread

Cagney’s Pizza King image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cagney's Pizza King

33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville

Avg 3.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$1.55
More about Cagney's Pizza King
Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic cheese bread$6.00
Garlic Sauce sauce covered with fresh mozarella cheese
More about Pudder's

