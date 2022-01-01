Nachos in Shelbyville
Shelbyville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Cagney’s Pizza King
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cagney’s Pizza King
33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville
|Nachos
|$5.15
More about Pudder's
Pudder's
18 Public Square, Shelbyville
|BYO Burger
|$12.00
you pick the toppings
|Mozzarella sticks Marina
|$7.00
5 mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in egg roll-wonton wraps, deep fried and served with marina sauce
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.00
fresh field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mild bananna peppers, croutons topped with our hand breaded chicken and your choice of dressings