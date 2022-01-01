Nachos in Shelbyville

Go
Shelbyville restaurants
Toast

Shelbyville restaurants that serve nachos

Cagney’s Pizza King image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cagney’s Pizza King

33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville

Avg 3.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$5.15
More about Cagney’s Pizza King
Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BYO Burger$12.00
you pick the toppings
Mozzarella sticks Marina$7.00
5 mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in egg roll-wonton wraps, deep fried and served with marina sauce
Fried Chicken Salad$11.00
fresh field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mild bananna peppers, croutons topped with our hand breaded chicken and your choice of dressings
More about Pudder's

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelbyville

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Shelbyville to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston