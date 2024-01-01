Omelettes in Shelbyville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blue River Bistro & Bar - 39 Public Square

39 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Omelette$9.50
Meat Lover's Omelette$10.00
More about Blue River Bistro & Bar - 39 Public Square
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.1 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Lover's Omelette$8.99
A meat lover's dream of diced ham off the bone, bacon and sausage with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses
Broccoli & Cheese Omelette$8.99
Cheese Omelette$7.99
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

