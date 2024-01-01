Omelettes in Shelbyville
Shelbyville restaurants that serve omelettes
Blue River Bistro & Bar - 39 Public Square
39 Public Square, Shelbyville
|Garden Omelette
|$9.50
|Meat Lover's Omelette
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville
|Meat Lover's Omelette
|$8.99
A meat lover's dream of diced ham off the bone, bacon and sausage with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses
|Broccoli & Cheese Omelette
|$8.99
|Cheese Omelette
|$7.99