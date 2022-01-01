Patty melts in Shelbyville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pudder's
18 Public Square, Shelbyville
No reviews yet
Patty melt
$12.00
1000 island dressing, swiss cheese grilled onions and rye bread
More about Pudder's
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.1
(1133 reviews)
Patty Melt
$8.99
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
