Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Shelbyville

Go
Shelbyville restaurants
Toast

Shelbyville restaurants that serve patty melts

Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty melt$12.00
1000 island dressing, swiss cheese grilled onions and rye bread
More about Pudder's
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.1 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$8.99
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelbyville

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Blt Salad

Tossed Salad

Garlic Bread

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Shelbyville to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston