Reuben in
Shelbyville
/
Shelbyville
/
Reuben
Shelbyville restaurants that serve reuben
Grandma's Cow Palace
318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville
No reviews yet
Reuben Melt
$8.99
More about Grandma's Cow Palace
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.1
(1133 reviews)
Reuben
$9.99
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
