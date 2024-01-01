Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Shelbyville

Shelbyville restaurants
Shelbyville restaurants that serve sliders

Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Waygu Sliders (1) & Fries$6.00
Wagyu Beef Sliders$11.00
More about Pudder's
Consumer pic

 

Blue River Bistro & Bar - 39 Public Square

39 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Sliders$11.00
More about Blue River Bistro & Bar - 39 Public Square

