Turkey clubs in
Shelbyville
/
Shelbyville
/
Turkey Clubs
Shelbyville restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Grandma's Cow Palace
318 N Harrison St, Shelbyville
No reviews yet
Turkey Sandwich
$8.99
More about Grandma's Cow Palace
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
632 S Harrison St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.1
(1133 reviews)
Turkey & Bacon Club
$8.99
More about Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
