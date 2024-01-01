Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Shelbyville

Go
Shelbyville restaurants
Toast

Shelbyville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant- Shelbyville KY

1745 Midland Trail, Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant- Shelbyville KY
Item pic

 

Hometown Pizza - Shelbyville-004

1635 Mount Eden Road Suite 1, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.49
Colossal bites on a bed of crisp greens topped with cheddar cheese,tomatoes, potato sticks,crisp bacon & eggs. Served with hot garlic bread.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of crisp greens topped with cheddar cheese,tomatoes, potato sticks,crisp bacon & eggs. Served with hot garlic bread.
More about Hometown Pizza - Shelbyville-004

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelbyville

Cake

Turkey Clubs

Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Lasagna

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Shelbyville to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (163 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (768 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston