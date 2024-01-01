Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Shelbyville

Shelbyville restaurants
Shelbyville restaurants that serve spaghetti

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant- Shelbyville KY

1745 Midland Trail, Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs$6.99
Baked Spaghetti$9.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant- Shelbyville KY
Hometown Pizza - Shelbyville-004

1635 Mount Eden Road Suite 1, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Spaghetti$10.99
Spaghetti mixed with Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, pork topping, pepperoni, ham, green peppers, & onions, smothered in hearty meat sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, then baked to a golden brown.
Kid's Meat Sauce Spaghetti$5.99
More about Hometown Pizza - Shelbyville-004

