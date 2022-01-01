Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Shelbyville

Shelbyville restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Hacienda image

SALADS

La Hacienda

1830 N Main St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sp15 Fajita Quesadilla$8.99
Pizza Quesadilla$12.99
Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
More about La Hacienda
Casa Mexicana image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Mexicana

1015 Madison St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.3 (461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$3.49
More about Casa Mexicana

