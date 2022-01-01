Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Shelbyville
/
Shelbyville
/
Quesadillas
Shelbyville restaurants that serve quesadillas
SALADS
La Hacienda
1830 N Main St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(97 reviews)
Sp15 Fajita Quesadilla
$8.99
Pizza Quesadilla
$12.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$5.99
More about La Hacienda
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Mexicana
1015 Madison St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.3
(461 reviews)
Cheese Quesadilla
$3.49
More about Casa Mexicana
