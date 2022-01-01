Go
sheldons street pizza

3767 south baldwin road

Popular Items

Cheese Bread 12pcs$8.99
Mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan
Small round$9.99
Every Day Special$11.99
Large 1-topping
Garlic Breadsticks 12pcs$6.99
Garnished with garlic butter, topped w/parmesan
Large pizza special$20.99
Large pizza with 1-topping, 12pc cheese bread, 2 liter
Greek Salad Small$8.49
Fresh romaine, fetta cheese, beets, red onion, pepperochini, tomato, kalamata olives
Anti-Pasto Salad Small$8.49
Fresh romsine, salami, ham, provolone cheese, pepperochini, red onion, tomato, black olives
Mini Garlic Breadsticks 24pcs$7.99
Garnished with garlic butter, topped w/parmesan
Pizza & Wings Combo$22.99
Large pizza 1-topping and 1-lb of wings
Large round$13.99
Location

3767 south baldwin road

Lake orion MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
