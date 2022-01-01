Shell’s Downtown - 105 N Center Ave
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
105 N Center Ave, Piedmont AL 36272
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JoJo's Swamp Shack - 8896 McClellan Blvd
No Reviews
8896 McClellan Blvd Anniston, AL 36206
View restaurant